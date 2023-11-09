Food Giveaway to be held Saturday in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A food giveaway will be held Saturday, November 11.

The giveaway will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Shawnee Park Center parking lot, 835 S. West End Blvd.

According to organizers, some of the foods to be given away include SEMO Food Bank boxes of food containing meat, cans of soup, peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken and other miscellaneous food items.

It’s sponsored by Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel in Cape Girardeau.

