First Alert Thursday Outlook

A cold front has pushed through overnight….and the next several days will be cooler, though still not cold for November. For today we’ll start out with some sun, but clouds will stream back in from the south as a weather system approaches. It will be breezy and cool today, with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight a weather system will pass across the lower Mississippi Valley, with light overrunning rains developing for much of our region. The best chance of measurable rain, however, looks to stay over extreme SE MO, W Ky and NW Tn…with only very light or trace amounts farther north. A little rain will linger into Friday morning, especially in Ky and Tn…otherwise Friday will be partly cloudy and cool.

The weekend and beyond is looking quiet. A weak system will pass through Saturday night into Sunday with a few clouds….and then next week an upper ridge will begin to develop just to our south. The result will be a cool, dry weekend and then a sunny and mild week next week. Highs by the middle of next week could be approaching 70° again!

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.