Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert Thursday Outlook

Breezy and cooler today....chance of light rain tonight!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:14 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front has pushed through overnight….and the next several days will be cooler, though still not cold for November. For today we’ll start out with some sun, but clouds will stream back in from the south as a weather system approaches. It will be breezy and cool today, with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight a weather system will pass across the lower Mississippi Valley, with light overrunning rains developing for much of our region. The best chance of measurable rain, however, looks to stay over extreme SE MO, W Ky and NW Tn…with only very light or trace amounts farther north. A little rain will linger into Friday morning, especially in Ky and Tn…otherwise Friday will be partly cloudy and cool.

The weekend and beyond is looking quiet. A weak system will pass through Saturday night into Sunday with a few clouds….and then next week an upper ridge will begin to develop just to our south. The result will be a cool, dry weekend and then a sunny and mild week next week. Highs by the middle of next week could be approaching 70° again!

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly School Dist. teacher arrested, charged with sexual conduct with a student
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
After the hearings, KFVS spoke with Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb about the specific charge...
Scott Co. prosecuting attorney, Kelly superintendent speak on charges against Kelly School Dist. employees
Emergency crews were called to private property in Wayne County after a minivan rolled and hit...
Woman seriously injured after minivan rolls, hits her

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Breezy evening, chance for rain tomorrow
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Windy Wednesday and cool down on the way
First Alert weather at p.m. 11/8
First Alert weather at p.m. 11/8
First Alert weather 9 p.m. 11/8
First Alert weather 9 p.m. 11/8