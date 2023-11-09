Heartland Votes
First Alert: Breezy and cooler afternoon, light rain tonight

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/9
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(KFVS) - A cold front pushed through the Heartland overnight bringing cooler, but not cold, conditions.

Today will start off sunny, but clouds will stream back in ahead of a weather system.

It will be breezy and cool today with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Overnight, a weather system will bring light rain for much of the Heartland.

The best chance for measurable rain looks to stay over extreme southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee.

A little rain will linger into Friday morning, especially in Kentucky and Tennessee.

The rest of Friday is looking partly cloudy and cool.

Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The weekend and beyond is looking calm.

A weak system will pass through Saturday night into Sunday with a few clouds, but it will stay cool and dry.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Next week is looking sunny and mild.

Highs by the middle of next week could be approaching 70° again!

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

