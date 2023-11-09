Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Driver injured after concrete truck overturns in rural Murphysboro

A man was injured after the concrete truck he was driving overturned in rural Murphysboro.
A man was injured after the concrete truck he was driving overturned in rural Murphysboro.(KTIV)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was injured after the concrete truck he was driving overturned in rural Murphysboro.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 51 and Airport Road around 8:17 a.m. on Thursday, November 9.

They say the caller reported a concrete truck was off the road and had overturned.

According to deputies, a white 2007 International was going northbound on U.S. Highway 51 and turning left (west) onto Airport Road. As it turned left, it rolled onto its right side and into the ditch on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Deputies say the driver was taken to an area hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries. The truck was from Beelman Ready Mix of Carbondale.

The road was closed for about 2 hours.

The Jackson County Ambulance Service, De Soto Police Department and Carbondale Township Fire Department all assisted with the call.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly School Dist. teacher arrested, charged with sexual conduct with a student
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
After the hearings, KFVS spoke with Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb about the specific charge...
Scott Co. prosecuting attorney, Kelly superintendent speak on charges against Kelly School Dist. employees
Austin Prather, 20, wanted in connection with the investigation, was arrested in Indiana. He...
Wanted Ky. man accused of killing 2 family members, injuring a 3rd, in custody

Latest News

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a crash on Route 51 Thursday evening, November 9...
Bus driver, 5 students injured in crash on Route 51 near Du Quoin involving school bus, semi
The River Valley Craft Club Craft Fair will be held from November 18 - 19 at the Arena Building...
River Valley Craft Fair on November 18-19
The latest on a school bus-semi crash just north of Du Quoin
Semi vs school bus crash on Route 51 near Du Quoin, IL.
Multiple agencies were on the scene of a crash on Route 51 near Du Quoin, Ill. involving a semi...
RAW VIDEO: Crash on Rte. 51 near Du Quoin involving semi, school bus