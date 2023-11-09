Crews on scene of crash on Route 51 near Du Quoin involving school bus, semi
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a crash on Route 51 Thursday evening, November 9.
According to the Du Quoin Police Department, the crash involves a semi truck and a school bus.
A traffic alert from the Perry County Emergency Agency asks drivers to avoid the area of Route 51 and Kimmel Road because of a crash with injuries.
