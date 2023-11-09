Crews on scene of crash on Route 51 near Du Quoin involving school bus, semi

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a crash on Route 51 Thursday evening, November 9.

According to the Du Quoin Police Department, the crash involves a semi truck and a school bus.

A traffic alert from the Perry County Emergency Agency asks drivers to avoid the area of Route 51 and Kimmel Road because of a crash with injuries.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with Heartland News as we work to bring you more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.