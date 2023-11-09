Crews battle house fire in Fredericktown

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews battled a house fire in Fredericktown on Tuesday night, November 7.

They were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Loughborough Street.

According to the Fredericktown Fire Department, when crews arrived they found flames coming from the entire home and part of it collapsed.

Firefighters learned the home was vacant.

No injuries were reported.

Pictures from the fire department’s Facebook page show the home apparently burned to the ground.

Crews had the fire and any hot spots put out by 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The cause is not clear at this time.

Crews with Madison County Ambulance District, Fredericktown Electric Department and Madison County 911 provided assistance.

