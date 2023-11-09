Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Crews battle house fire in Fredericktown

Crews battled a fire at a vacant house on the 100 block of Loughborough Street late Tuesday...
Crews battled a fire at a vacant house on the 100 block of Loughborough Street late Tuesday night, Nov. 7.(Source: Fredericktown Fire Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews battled a house fire in Fredericktown on Tuesday night, November 7.

They were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Loughborough Street.

According to the Fredericktown Fire Department, when crews arrived they found flames coming from the entire home and part of it collapsed.

Firefighters learned the home was vacant.

No injuries were reported.

Pictures from the fire department’s Facebook page show the home apparently burned to the ground.

Crews battled a fire at a vacant house on the 100 block of Loughborough Street late Tuesday...
Crews battled a fire at a vacant house on the 100 block of Loughborough Street late Tuesday night, Nov. 7.(Source: Fredericktown Fire Department)

Crews had the fire and any hot spots put out by 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews battled a fire at a vacant house on the 100 block of Loughborough Street late Tuesday...
Crews battled a fire at a vacant house on the 100 block of Loughborough Street late Tuesday night, Nov. 7.(Source: Fredericktown Fire Department)

The cause is not clear at this time.

Crews with Madison County Ambulance District, Fredericktown Electric Department and Madison County 911 provided assistance.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly School Dist. teacher arrested, charged with sexual conduct with a student
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
After the hearings, KFVS spoke with Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb about the specific charge...
Scott Co. prosecuting attorney, Kelly superintendent speak on charges against Kelly School Dist. employees
Austin Prather, 20, wanted in connection with the investigation, was arrested in Indiana. He...
Wanted Ky. man accused of killing 2 family members, injuring a 3rd, in custody

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A 46-year-old Piedmont man pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor in federal court on...
Piedmont man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting a child
Strong winds could be to blame for power outages in the Heartland on Thursday, November 9.
Power nearly restored to all customers in Cape Girardeau County
Crews were called to an early morning house fire on the 300 block of Louisiana Avenue in Cape...
Crews battle house fire in Cape Girardeau