Cape Girardeau group calls on families to step up during National Adoption Month

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Missouri, there are 13,000 children in foster care, with about 10 percent of those being legal orphans. Those with FosterAdopt Connect Cape Girardeau seek to help these children find a permanent home.

Local branch director Crissy Mayberry appeared on Heartland Afternoon on November 9, during National Adoption Month. She said right now, there are fewer families looking to foster than before the pandemic.

“There’s definitely a huge need for foster homes,” said Mayberry. “A lack of foster homes causes children to have multiple foster care placements, and then that increases the amount of time before they reach permanency or stability.”

An orphaned child typically remains in the foster care system for three years, according to Mayberry.

A family hoping to change a child’s life through fostering can start by enrolling in training courses. After that, they move forward with the licensing process to legally foster in the state of Missouri.

For Mayberry, the cause is personal. She said she and her husband have been licensed foster parents for more than 10 years.

“I had always wanted to be a foster parent, so that was something that we chose to become,” said Mayberry. “It led to what I do today, which is advocating for children and families.”

Mayberry said adopting children creates connections between them and a family, strengthening relationships and sense of belonging.

“The outcomes for children who age out of foster care are not good ones most of the time, and it just takes that one relationship, one connection to change those outcomes,” said Mayberry. “It could save a life.”

To get started today, you can go to the FosterAdopt Connect Cape Girardeau website by clicking here.

According to the main website, FosterAdopt Connect is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to “provide foster and adoptive children a stable, loving and nurturing family environment by support and advocacy for abused and neglected children and the families caring for them.”

