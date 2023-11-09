Burglary investigation leads to arrest; other arrests possible

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A burglary investigation at a home in rural Christopher leads to the arrest of an 18-year-old man.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Braden J. Tabor, of Christopher, was arrested on Wednesday, November 8 in connection with the theft investigation.

Tabor was booked into the Franklin County Jail and charged with theft/possession of stolen property.

The sheriff’s office said some of the items taken during the burglary was recovered and more arrests are possible.

Details on what was stolen has not been released at this time, but investigators said numerous items were taken from the Franklin County home on Nov. 1.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation is ongoing.

