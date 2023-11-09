Bernie man arrested on sex abuse charges

BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 25-year-old Bernie man is facing sex abuse charges in Stoddard County.

Adam L. Counts was arrested on Wednesday, November 8 in connection with a sex abuse investigation that started in August.

He is being held in the Stoddard County Jail on $75,000 cash only bond.

Bernie Police said Counts is charged with sodomy or attempted sodomy first degree and two counts of rape or attempted rape first degree.

According to court documents, Counts admitted to police that he had three sexual encounters with the victim.

Family told police the victim is considered incapacitated and disabled.

The victim reportedly told investigators Counts would come into her bedroom and touch her inappropriately and would molest her on more than one occasion.

Court documents state the alleged sexual abuse reportedly took place between January and July 2023 at a home in Bernie.

Counts is scheduled to go before a Stoddard County judge on Thursday, November 9 at 9 a.m.

