Acting Lt. at Pinckneyville Correctional Center pleads guilty for failing to stop beating of inmate

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KFVS) - An acting Lt. at Pinckneyville Correctional Center pleaded guilty to federal charges on Wednesday, November 8 in connection with an investigation into the beating of a restrained inmate.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Illinois, 52-year-old Mark C. Maxwell, of Pinckneyville, pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law.

Federal prosecutors said Maxwell was charged for standing by while two other correctional officers punched and kicked an inmate who was handcuffed and shackled in leg irons on April 24, 2022.

The victim suffered a fractured eye socket, a partial collapsed lung and needed 25 stitches for cuts to his face.

According to court documents, the beating was to punish the inmate for previously punching a different correctional officer.

Federal prosecutors said Maxwell faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 21, 2024.

Cord A. Williams, 35, of Vergennes, and Christian L. Pyles, 25, of Christopher were also charged in the same indictment as Maxwell and have each pleaded guilty to violation of civil rights under color of law, conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice.

All three were indicted by a federal grand jury in May.

