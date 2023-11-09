Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Acting Lt. at Pinckneyville Correctional Center pleads guilty for failing to stop beating of inmate

An acting Lt. at Pinckneyville Correctional Center pleaded guilty to federal charges on...
An acting Lt. at Pinckneyville Correctional Center pleaded guilty to federal charges on Wednesday, November 8 in connection with an investigation into the beating of a restrained inmate.(WGEM)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KFVS) - An acting Lt. at Pinckneyville Correctional Center pleaded guilty to federal charges on Wednesday, November 8 in connection with an investigation into the beating of a restrained inmate.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Illinois, 52-year-old Mark C. Maxwell, of Pinckneyville, pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law.

Federal prosecutors said Maxwell was charged for standing by while two other correctional officers punched and kicked an inmate who was handcuffed and shackled in leg irons on April 24, 2022.

The victim suffered a fractured eye socket, a partial collapsed lung and needed 25 stitches for cuts to his face.

According to court documents, the beating was to punish the inmate for previously punching a different correctional officer.

Federal prosecutors said Maxwell faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 21, 2024.

Cord A. Williams, 35, of Vergennes, and Christian L. Pyles, 25, of Christopher were also charged in the same indictment as Maxwell and have each pleaded guilty to violation of civil rights under color of law, conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice.

All three were indicted by a federal grand jury in May.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly School Dist. teacher arrested, charged with sexual conduct with a student
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
After the hearings, KFVS spoke with Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb about the specific charge...
Scott Co. prosecuting attorney, Kelly superintendent speak on charges against Kelly School Dist. employees
Austin Prather, 20, wanted in connection with the investigation, was arrested in Indiana. He...
Wanted Ky. man accused of killing 2 family members, injuring a 3rd, in custody

Latest News

Braden J. Tabor, 18 of Christopher, was arrested in connection with a burglary investigation at...
Burglary investigation leads to arrest; other arrests possible
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Crews battled a fire at a vacant house on the 100 block of Loughborough Street late Tuesday...
Crews battle house fire in Fredericktown
A 46-year-old Piedmont man pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor in federal court on...
Piedmont man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting a child