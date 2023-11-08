Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Woman seriously injured after minivan rolls, hits her

Emergency crews were called to private property in Wayne County after a minivan rolled and hit...
Emergency crews were called to private property in Wayne County after a minivan rolled and hit a woman.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a rolling minivan in Wayne County on Tuesday, November 7.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on private property off of County Road 524, approximately 3 miles north of Wappapello.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an unoccupied Dodge Grand Caravan rolled and hit 31-year-old Terra M. Vires.

Vires was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Officers arrested Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly School Dist. teacher arrested, on administrative leave
Tuesday was election day in the Heartland, but not for everyone.
HEARTLAND VOTES: Unofficial results in Kentucky and Missouri
A woman from Jackson, Missouri was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Cape...
Jackson, Mo. woman seriously injured after crash near Fruitland
Several MoDOT workers struck in overnight crash, Highway Patrol reports
MoDOT contractors recovering after being struck by driver

Latest News

A juvenile from Kennett, Missouri was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital after an ATV crash...
15-year-old from Kennett airlifted after hitting deer with ATV, overturning
Tuesday was election day in the Heartland, but not for everyone.
HEARTLAND VOTES: Unofficial results in Kentucky and Missouri
Lights, camera, action: Movie filming in St. Louis this month
Lights, camera, action: Movie filming in St. Louis this month
Officers arrested Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly School Dist. teacher arrested, on administrative leave