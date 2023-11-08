Woman seriously injured after minivan rolls, hits her
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a rolling minivan in Wayne County on Tuesday, November 7.
It happened around 5:45 p.m. on private property off of County Road 524, approximately 3 miles north of Wappapello.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an unoccupied Dodge Grand Caravan rolled and hit 31-year-old Terra M. Vires.
Vires was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.
