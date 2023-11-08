Windy Wednesday and cool down on the way

(KFVS) - Good afternoon, Heartland, it’s a very mild but windy day today, with possible wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. We are also seeing mostly cloudy skies today. As we move into the evening hours, the partly cloudy and windy conditions are going to continue, but we will see a front move through overnight. With this, winds will shift direction and we will also see cooler, but not cold, conditions over the next few days and into the weekend. There are very small chances of rain over the next couple of days, but mostly light and scattered chances, mostly from Thursday night into Friday morning.

The weekend looks mostly sunny with temperatures in the 60s. Mornings will be a bit cooler, with temperatures in the mid 30s. The beginning of the next work week looks mild, dry, and cool.

