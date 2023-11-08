SIU’s HEROES program receives $200K grant to provide students with basic needs

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University of Carbondale received a large grant from the Illinois Board of Higher Education for its HEROES program.

According to a release from the university, the Higher Education Resources and Opportunities for Salukis in Need, or HEROES, program assists with almost any basic need that could interfere with a student’s ability to focus and complete their studies.

Thanks to a $200,000 grant from the IBHE, HEROES can now provide additional services and materials to students.

“The HEROES program has been a dream come true for my team in our attempt to retain our diverse student body of Salukis, using a holistic model of wellness,” said Jaime Clark, director of Student Health Services and HEROES liaison. “Every student needs and deserves stable housing, equitable access to mental and physical health care, and the ability to have their basic needs met in order to succeed in their educational journey.”

Clark says SIU will use the IBHE End Student Housing Insecurity Grant to subsidize housing for students with no place to stay during breaks and summer, along with covering costs of mental and physical health appointments and child care.

The grant will also be used to buy food, hygiene products, bedding, books, school supplies, cleaning items and clothing, to be given to students who need them. In addition, other items such as laptops, mini-refrigerators, microwaves and air fryers will be purchased and lent as needed, according to the release.

Since the program began last year, hundreds of students have reaped the benefits of HEROES.

From the Saluki Food Pantry, to the HEROES store, HEROES student support program and HEROES Hideaway, the program stretches far and wide on SIU’s campus to help students in need. HEROES also provides counseling, workshops, housing, school supplies, groceries and more.

HEROES Headquarters is open 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Fore more information, contact HEROES by email at heroes@siu.edu.

