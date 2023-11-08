Heartland Votes
SIU Women’s Basketball team rallies in 2nd half to beat SEMO

SEMO at SIU Banterra Center
By Todd Richards
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The SIU Women’s Basketball team defeated SEMO 85-70 in the regular season opener Tuesday night at Banterra Center.

The Salukis trailed 41-37 at halftime but rallied in the 3rd quarter and finished up strong in the 4th quarter for the victory.

SIU is 1-0 on the season and SEMO is 0-1.

Redhawks star Alecia Doyle led all scorers with 19 points.

SEMO at SIU Banterra Center
