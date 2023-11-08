Heartland Votes
Scott Co. prosecuting attorney, Kelly superintendent speak on charges against Kelly School Dist. employees

After the hearings, KFVS spoke with Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb about the specific charge both women face - sexual contact with a student.(KFVS)
By Madison Steward
Updated: moments ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Scott County women face the same judge on the same shocking charge, having sex with a student at Kelly High School.

Both women worked at the district when the alleged contact happened.

Former teacher’s aide Kristin Kirker posted bond on Wednesday afternoon, November 8, so she’s out of jail.

Teacher Lindsey Limbaugh remains behind bars.

It took about 10 minutes for both women to appear by video before a Scott County judge on Wednesday morning.

Kirker appeared first. The former teacher’s aide is accused of having sexual contact with a student at Kelly High School last school year.

The judge set her bond at $50,000, and ordered her to stay away from the victim and wear a GPS monitor.

Kelly teacher Lindsey Limbaugh appeared next.

She pleaded not guilty. Her bond hearing is set for next week.

After the hearings, KFVS spoke with Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb about the specific charge both women face - sexual contact with a student.

“If you work at or for a school or even if you volunteer at a school function the state of Missouri....High school kids are simply not available for sex for someone who works at a school it is kind of common sense, really. It is a class E felony and those are the charges that were intentioned at the court today,” said Cobb.

Cobb said he understands these cases are drawing a lot of attention in the community, but he cannot say anything else about either case.

KFVS also spoke with Kelly Superintendent Dr. Brad Kolwyck about these arrests sending shockwaves through his school district.

”Obviously it’s an ongoing investigation and I can’t comment on the specifics of the investigation,” said Kolwyck.

There’s a lot Dr. Kolwyck cannot say about the arrests of a current Kelly teacher and a former teacher’s aide, but there’s no doubt the events of the past week are having a major impact on the Scott County school district that serves 900 kindergarten through 12th grade students.

“Right now everybody is just reflecting and cooperating with law enforcement and agencies the biggest thing that we need everyone to know is that we take these allegations serious, we cooperate with law enforcement, we report immediately so right now everybody is just cooperating,” added Kolwyck.

The focus right now, the superintendent said, is on making sure everyone on this campus gets the support they need.

“We are going to take additional measures to help students and staff, you know, if they need grief counselors we will have them on sight and they can meet with them staff and students.”

And Kolwyck had this to say to Kelly school district parents.

“We take all reports serious,” he added. “We are willing and 100 percent cooperative with law enforcement. We are willing to track down any rumor that’s out there. We want to know about it if anyone has any information to, anything, please let us know they can email me, they can call the office, they are definitely encouraged to call law enforcement or even the hot line.”

The superintendent said he’ll be able to answer more questions as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

