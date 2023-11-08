Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Piedmont man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting a child

A 46-year-old Piedmont man pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor in federal court on...
A 46-year-old Piedmont man pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor in federal court on Tuesday.(WGEM)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A 46-year-old Piedmont man pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor in federal court on Tuesday, November 7 in Cape Girardeau.

According to federal prosecutors, Tony R. Waites admitted to making recordings of his sex acts with minors and pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Waites is scheduled to be sentenced on February 6, 2024. He faces a minimum of 15 years to a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors said an 11-year-old boy reported that Waites had sexually abused him on several occasions in March of 2022 and the victim believed that Waites had filmed the abuse.

Investigators searched Waites home and reported finding electronic devices containing videos of Waites abusing the victim and that there were other videos showing nine other boys. They reported some of these other boys were abused by Waites and others were filmed naked.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly School Dist. teacher arrested, charged with sexual conduct with a student
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Tuesday was election day in the Heartland, but not for everyone.
HEARTLAND VOTES: Unofficial results in Kentucky and Missouri
A woman from Jackson, Missouri was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Cape...
Jackson, Mo. woman seriously injured after crash near Fruitland
Several MoDOT workers struck in overnight crash, Highway Patrol reports
MoDOT contractors recovering after being struck by driver, suspect charged

Latest News

A Kelly School Dist. teacher is accused of having sexual contact with a student.
2nd Kelly School Dist. employee accused of having sexual contact with student
A former teacher's aide at Kelly schools is accused of having sexual contact with a student.
Former teacher's aide pleads not guilty to felony charges
Sikeston voters rejected a proposal to expand liquor sales in the city.
Sikeston voters reject proposal to expand liquor sales
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Sikeston voters rejected a proposal to expand liquor sales in the city.
Sikeston voters reject proposal to expand sale of liquor by the drink