Michael Adams re-elected as Secretary of State in 2023 Ky. general election

Michael Adams (R)
Michael Adams (R)(Campaign Photo)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Republican candidate Michael Adams has won the race for Secretary of State in the 2023 general elections.

The Associated Press called the race around 7:50 p.m. He faced off against Democratic nominee Charles “Buddy” Wheatley.

Adams has served as Kentucky Secretary of State since 2020. He won the republican candidacy vote back in May during the primaries.

Election Results: Ky. 2023 General Elections

