Michael Adams re-elected as Secretary of State in 2023 Ky. general election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Republican candidate Michael Adams has won the race for Secretary of State in the 2023 general elections.

The Associated Press called the race around 7:50 p.m. He faced off against Democratic nominee Charles “Buddy” Wheatley.

Adams has served as Kentucky Secretary of State since 2020. He won the republican candidacy vote back in May during the primaries.

