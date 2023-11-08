Heartland Votes
Lights, camera, action: Movie filming in St. Louis this month

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Filming on one of the first major motion pictures to be shot in Missouri in nearly a decade starts this week.

You’ll likely spot crews in Maplewood as filming for “On Fire,” begins. The film is about St. Louis native John O’Leary, who burned 100% of his body when he was nine years old. He’s now a motivational speaker and author.

The movie is the first to take advantage of the newly re-instated film tax credits passed by the Missouri legislature this year. The last film to use tax credits was Gone Girl.

When they expired, most movies and shows were filmed outside of Missouri. The lawmaker behind the bill estimates the state has lost out on nearly $1 billion in revenue from Missouri stories filmed elsewhere.

“I think we have a beautiful state, a beautiful city. I think it’s wonderful to showcase it. If it can bring jobs and employment to Missouri, have at it,” said Michael Kilfoy, whose building movie scenes were filmed on Tuesday.

The movie is expected to employ more than 700 local people. Thousands applied to be extras. The film’s big stars, including William H Macy and John Corbett will film scenes later this month.

