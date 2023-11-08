Lawsuit over Medicaid funds for abortion providers lands in Mo. Supreme Court

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s highest court is now considering a lawsuit challenging the state legislature’s defunding of healthcare providers that offer abortion services.

Currently, such services are all but outlawed in Missouri, but the state legislatures supplemental appropriations budget, which includes distribution of medicaid funds, included a specific appropriation of $0 to any facility that provides them.

A lower court ruled that such a move violated the equal protection clause of the Constitution.

The state appealed the judgement, arguing that that the legislature has full power to fund what it wants to fund – and to not fund what it doesn’t want to fund.

“Planned Parenthood has no constitutional right to receive funds funds from the state of Missouri. Nobody disputes that,” Missouri Solicitor General Joshua Divine said. “The only question is how the legislature can in fact pass an appropriations bill that denies them funds.”

Lawyers representing Planned Parenthood Great Plains argued that state lawmakers were unfairly targeting the organization as a provider of abortion even though almost no abortions are legal in the state of Missouri.

“They are looking at a particular provider, no surprise to us, that’s planned parenthood, and they’re saying, ‘you are the ones we don’t want providing services. You are the ones we don’t want to be paying,’” said Emily Wales, Planned Parenthood Great Plains’ president and CEO.

The organization also claims that, as a provider, they should be fully eligible to receive it based on the services it does provide.

“For this particular case, we’re not talking about abortion,” Wales said. “We’re talking about birth control, STI testing and treatment, cancer screenings, all the other services, and that’s what we want to provide, and that’s what our Medicaid patients deserve to get.”

It’s unclear when the Missouri Supreme Court will issue its final decision, but that decision will determine whether Planned Parenthood will receive a share of medicaid funding.

