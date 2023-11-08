Kelly School Dist. teacher arrested, on administrative leave

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A teacher in the Kelly School District is on administrative leave and in the Scott County Jail Tuesday night, November 7.

Officers arrested Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, on Tuesday afternoon.

Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb tells us he submitted two counts of sexual contact with a student against Limbaugh.

She is now the second employee of the school district arrested in the past week.

Superintendent Dr. Brad Kolwyck sent us a statement indicating the district is once again cooperating with authorities. You can read his full statement below.

“The district is aware of alleged staff misconduct and is cooperating with all agencies to investigate the allegations and to reach an appropriate resolution. The district takes all reports of suspected misconduct seriously. The safety and well-being of students is the district’s top priority, and we acted immediately when notified of the allegations. Due to the on-going investigation of the allegations, I cannot address the specifics, but encourage anyone with information to please contact law enforcement or the district office. Thank you for your support of students. “Mrs. Limbaugh is on administrative leave.”

