Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Kelly School Dist. teacher arrested, on administrative leave

Officers arrested Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers arrested Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, on Tuesday afternoon.(Scott County Jail)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A teacher in the Kelly School District is on administrative leave and in the Scott County Jail Tuesday night, November 7.

Officers arrested Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, on Tuesday afternoon.

Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb tells us he submitted two counts of sexual contact with a student against Limbaugh.

She is now the second employee of the school district arrested in the past week.

Former teacher’s aide accused of having sexual relationship with student

Superintendent Dr. Brad Kolwyck sent us a statement indicating the district is once again cooperating with authorities. You can read his full statement below.

“The district is aware of alleged staff misconduct and is cooperating with all agencies to investigate the allegations and to reach an appropriate resolution. The district takes all reports of suspected misconduct seriously. The safety and well-being of students is the district’s top priority, and we acted immediately when notified of the allegations. Due to the on-going investigation of the allegations, I cannot address the specifics, but encourage anyone with information to please contact law enforcement or the district office. Thank you for your support of students.

“Mrs. Limbaugh is on administrative leave.”

Dr. Brad Kolwyck, superintendent of Scott County R-IV School District

Look for more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Jakevious Moore, 26, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and receiving stolen...
Police: Child ‘accidentally’ shot himself, adult in car; Sikeston man charged
The area where Kelsey Midkiff, 25, of Kennett, was hit by a car and later died late Friday night.
Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash
Several MoDOT workers struck in overnight crash, Highway Patrol reports
MoDOT contractors recovering after being struck by driver
Emergency crews have cleared a fire at a building in Carbondale, Illinois.
Roadway open after crews extinguish fire at building in Carbondale

Latest News

Tuesday is election day in the Heartland, but not for everyone.
HEARTLAND VOTES: Unofficial results in Kentucky and Missouri
Some of the court records and photos kept in Moss' spare office.
First Alert Exclusive: Last Best Chance - Inside look at new effort to investigate 1992 murder of Mischelle Lawless
Several MoDOT workers struck in overnight crash, Highway Patrol reports
MoDOT contractors recovering after being struck by driver
Missouri deer hunters are preparing for firearm season, which starts on Saturday.
Missouri deer hunters prepare for firearm season