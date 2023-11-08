Heartland Votes
Gov. Andy Beshear to discuss plans for second term after reelection win

“Tonight, Kentucky made a choice, a choice not to move to the right or to the left but to move...
“Tonight, Kentucky made a choice, a choice not to move to the right or to the left but to move forward for every single family,” he told supporters following his win.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - After winning reelection, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is discussing his plans for his second term.

Gov. Beshear will be taking questions from the media during a news conference at the State Capitol in Frankfort.

The news conference starts at 11 a.m.

First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will be joining him.

You can watch the news conference below.

