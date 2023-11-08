Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Flag ceremony in Cape Girardeau to honor 15 new veterans

The flag ceremony on Veterans Day will honor 15 new veterans and their families.
The flag ceremony on Veterans Day will honor 15 new veterans and their families.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The flag ceremony on Veterans Day will honor 15 new veterans and their families.

The ceremony will be Saturday, November 11 at 9 a.m. at Cape County Park North.

Volunteers will be raising more than 900 flags for the Avenue of Flags in Cape County Park North on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 a.m. The flags will be taken down on Monday at 4 p.m.

Maintained by VFW Post 3838, each flag represents a Cape Girardeau County resident who has served our country and either died in the line of duty or post service.

The community is also invited to see Jeff Pind’s Military Veterans Memorial in the chapel at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau. It will be Friday through Sunday, Nov. 10-12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly School Dist. teacher arrested, charged with sexual conduct with a student
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Tuesday was election day in the Heartland, but not for everyone.
HEARTLAND VOTES: Unofficial results in Kentucky and Missouri
A woman from Jackson, Missouri was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Cape...
Jackson, Mo. woman seriously injured after crash near Fruitland
A juvenile from Kennett, Missouri was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital after an ATV crash...
Kennett 15-year-old flown to hospital after hitting deer with ATV

Latest News

Andersons Warehouse Furniture gave away gift cards to help more than 50 families in the Marion...
Business gives away gift cards to help more than 50 families in Marion School Dist. buy Thanksgiving dinner
Missouri’s highest court is now considering a lawsuit challenging the state legislature’s...
Lawsuit over Medicaid funds for abortion providers lands in Mo. Supreme Court
A Kelly School Dist. teacher is accused of having sexual contact with a student.
2nd Kelly School Dist. employee accused of having sexual contact with student
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is now open in Missouri
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is now open in Missouri