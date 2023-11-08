Flag ceremony in Cape Girardeau to honor 15 new veterans

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The flag ceremony on Veterans Day will honor 15 new veterans and their families.

The ceremony will be Saturday, November 11 at 9 a.m. at Cape County Park North.

Volunteers will be raising more than 900 flags for the Avenue of Flags in Cape County Park North on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 a.m. The flags will be taken down on Monday at 4 p.m.

Maintained by VFW Post 3838, each flag represents a Cape Girardeau County resident who has served our country and either died in the line of duty or post service.

The community is also invited to see Jeff Pind’s Military Veterans Memorial in the chapel at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau. It will be Friday through Sunday, Nov. 10-12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

