First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

One more mild (but windy) day before our weather turns cooler for the rest of the week and weekend…. In the short term, gusty southwest winds will develop after daybreak…and could gust to over 40 mph at times today. There could also be some areas of low clouds trying to develop as dew points increase. This could hold temps down in some areas, but overall it will be warm again today with highs ranging from the mid 70s northwest to low 80s southeast. A cold front slips through from NW to SE overnight, but rain chances remain low with just an isolated shower or sprinkle possible. Behind the front, the remainder of the outlook will be cooler (but not really cold) from Thursday through the weekend.

The best chance of some light rain or rain showers still looks to be Thursday night into Friday morning, especially over southeastern counties (e.g. Bootheel, TN, KY). By Friday morning clouds and light rain will be pushing off to the southeast…and most of the outlook after that is looking cool and dry. A minor upper system will bring some clouds and isolated showers Saturday night into Sunday, but otherwise the outlook looks very dry. An upper ridge begins to rebuild next week, which should bring more clear and mild late fall weather.

