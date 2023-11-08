Heartland Votes
First Alert: Very windy, warm ahead of cold front

Sunset over a cotton field in the Heartland.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today will be warm and very windy before it turns cooler for the rest of the week and weekend.

Afternoon highs will range from the mid 70s northwest to the low 80s southeast.

It will also be very windy.

Southwest winds could gust to over 40 miles per hour at times. This could hold temperatures down in some locations.

A cold front moves into the Heartland tonight from the northwest.

Rain chances will remain low, with just an isolated shower or sprinkle possible.

The best chance for some light rain or rain showers still looks to be Thursday night into Friday morning, especially in our southeastern counties, such as in the Bootheel, northwestern Tennessee and western Kentucky.

After the front moves out of the Heartland it will be cooler, but not really cold, through the weekend.

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

A minor upper system will bring some clouds and isolated showers Saturday night into Sunday.

Next week is looking more clear and mild.

