Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library now delivers free books to readers age 0-5 statewide in Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A national program is now coming to the whole state of Missouri, aimed at creating young readers.

Ages from birth to five are eligible for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

$11 million was allocated to the program for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s 2024 Fiscal Year.

Pam Thomas, Assistant Commissioner with the DESE’s Office of Childhood, said that the site has seen high volumes of traffic since the launch Wednesday.

There is no deadline to register.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was already available to certain parts of the state with the help of 57 local affiliates.

