Coleman wins attorney general race

Russell Coleman (R)
Russell Coleman (R)(Campaign Photo)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Associated Press has called the race for Kentucky’s attorney general.

The AP reports that Republican former U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman will be Kentucky’s next attorney General.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ELECTION RESULTS

Coleman’s opponent is Democratic state Rep. Pamela Stevenson.

Coleman’s resume is heavy on law enforcement. Russell Coleman grew up in western Kentucky, got a law degree at the University of Kentucky and became a special agent with the FBI.

Coleman also served as legal counsel to Senator Mitch McConnell and worked for the U.S. Justice Department.

After that, former President Donald Trump appointed Coleman U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky.

Coleman will succeed current attorney general Daniel Cameron, who chose not to run for reelection in order to run for governor.

