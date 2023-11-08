Heartland Votes
Cape Central’s Jay Reynolds signs with SEMO Basketball

Reynolds signs his letter of intent at Cape Central high school next to his family.
Reynolds signs his letter of intent at Cape Central high school next to his family.(Jess Todd, KFVS)
By Jess Todd
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Jay Reynolds will be staying in Cape Girardeau to play Division I college basketball.

The Cape Central senior signed his letter of intent with SEMO on Wednesday morning.

Reynolds moved from Ohio to Cape Girardeau prior to the 2022-23 school year with his family. He was a key contributor throughout Cape Central’s 26-3 season as a junior.

The standout guard will be coached by his father, J.R., an assistant on the Redhawks’ staff, when he joins the SEMO roster next year.

