Cape Central’s Jay Reynolds signs with SEMO Basketball

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Jay Reynolds will be staying in Cape Girardeau to play Division I college basketball.

The Cape Central senior signed his letter of intent with SEMO on Wednesday morning.

Reynolds moved from Ohio to Cape Girardeau prior to the 2022-23 school year with his family. He was a key contributor throughout Cape Central’s 26-3 season as a junior.

The standout guard will be coached by his father, J.R., an assistant on the Redhawks’ staff, when he joins the SEMO roster next year.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.