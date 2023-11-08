Heartland Votes
Business gives away gift cards to help more than 50 families in Marion School Dist. buy Thanksgiving dinner

Andersons Warehouse Furniture gave away gift cards to help more than 50 families in the Marion School District to help them buy a Thanksgiving dinner.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland business is making sure local families are able to celebrate Thanksgiving this year.

Anderson’s Furniture & Mattress gave away Kroger gift cards to more 50 families in the Marion School District.

Anderson’s owner Lowell Anderson said the community has blessed them over the years and they want to pass that blessing on to others.

“We just feel our passion is children and veterans and there should be no child hungry,” he said. “So, we do the best we can to make sure that at least they have some money to go buy Thanksgiving Dinner.”

This is the third year Anderson and his wife have passed out gift cards. It’s all a part of Anderson’s Furniture & Mattress week of giving.

“My wife Michelle and I have been very blessed over the years and we want to pass on our blessings in hopes that these families can experience some peace of mind and happiness that food can be provided for their families this Thanksgiving holiday,” Anderson added.

On Saturday, November 11, Anderson’s Furniture is looking for volunteers for their No Child Hungry Initiative. They are looking to pack 10,000 meals to give out to local food pantries. This event begins at 11 a.m.

