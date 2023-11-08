Breezy evening, chance for rain tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, those winds have been quite active today across the Heartland. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are likely to continue overnight tonight into Thursday. There is a slight chance for a light shower overnight as our next front continues to move through. Rain chances increase later Thursday evening and will move out of the Heartland by Friday morning. Winds will become more calm out of the north and evenings will be more on that chilly side dropping to the 30s starting Friday night. It will be a more fall like weekend ahead with plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures back in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.