AP calls agriculture commissioner race for Shell

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Associated Press has called the race for Kentucky’s next agriculture commissioner.

The AP reports that Republican Jonathan Shell will be Kentucky’s next commissioner of agriculture.

Shell’s opponent was Democrat Sierra Enlow.

Ryan Quarles is the current commissioner of agriculture. Quarles unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination for governor, losing to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.