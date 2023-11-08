Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

2 charged with torture of more than 2 dozen cats

Matthew Cowen Jr. (left) and Leah Cowen (right), both of Kevil, Ky., were each charged with 29...
Matthew Cowen Jr. (left) and Leah Cowen (right), both of Kevil, Ky., were each charged with 29 counts of torture cat with serious injury or death in Ballard County.(Source: Ballard County Detention Center)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kevil man and woman are facing more than two dozen counts of animal abuse in Ballard County.

According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, an investigation into animal cruelty at a home in the Kevil city limits led to the arrest of 24-year-old Leah G. Cowen and 23-year-old Matthew Cowen Jr.

Both were arrested after deputies searched their home on Tuesday, November 7.

The sheriff’s department said deputies and members of Ballard County Animal Control found several cats that had been abused and not cared for, along with four dead cats.

A total of 25 cats were taken from the home and placed with various nonprofits to get medical treatment.

Leah Cowen and Matthew Cowen Jr. were booked into the Ballard County Detention Center.

Both were charged with 29 counts of torture cat with serious physical injury or death.

Matthew Cowen Jr. is facing an additional charge of failure to notify the Department of Transportation of address change.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Officers arrested Lindsey Limbaugh, 38, of Benton, on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly School Dist. teacher arrested, on administrative leave
Tuesday was election day in the Heartland, but not for everyone.
HEARTLAND VOTES: Unofficial results in Kentucky and Missouri
A woman from Jackson, Missouri was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Cape...
Jackson, Mo. woman seriously injured after crash near Fruitland
Several MoDOT workers struck in overnight crash, Highway Patrol reports
MoDOT contractors recovering after being struck by driver, suspect charged

Latest News

Emergency crews were called to private property in Wayne County after a minivan rolled and hit...
Woman seriously injured after minivan rolls, hits her
Several MoDOT workers struck in overnight crash, Highway Patrol reports
MoDOT contractors recovering after being struck by driver, suspect charged
Teen flown to hospital after hitting deer with ATV
Teen flown to hospital after hitting deer with ATV
Woman seriously injured after minivan rolls, hits her
Woman seriously injured after minivan rolls, hits her