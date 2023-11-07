Heartland Votes
Woman accused of shooting man after fight in Caruthersville

A suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting in late October.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting in late October.

Keesa Green was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

On October 24, around 12:25 p.m., Caruthersville police were dispatched to the area of East Haven for a report of a man shot in the chest.

Officers learned a fight led to the shooting.

A suspect was later identified as Keesa Green, who was taken into custody a short time later. Green was booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center on a “no bond” warrant.

She pleaded guilty on October 25 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 9.

