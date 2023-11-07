Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

United Airlines expects busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record

United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.
United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.(United Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.

United is the first of the major U.S. airlines to release its forecast for the upcoming holiday season.

The airline says it will carry more passengers this Thanksgiving holiday than ever before.

United’s forecast calls for 5.9 million passengers flying on its planes, and it predicts the travel period to be longer than ever this year, spread over 11 days.

United expects the Sunday after Thanksgiving to be the busiest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Jakevious Moore, 26, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and receiving stolen...
Police: Child ‘accidentally’ shot himself, adult in car; Sikeston man charged
The area where Kelsey Midkiff, 25, of Kennett, was hit by a car and later died late Friday night.
Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash
Emergency crews have cleared a fire at a building in Carbondale, Illinois.
Roadway open after crews extinguish fire at building in Carbondale
A Florida truck driver is facing gun charges after making a stop in southern Illinois on...
Truck driver accused of pointing gun at employee at rest stop

Latest News

The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court seems likely to preserve a gun law that protects domestic violence victims
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. The Treasury Department has...
The US sanctions Mexican Sinaloa cartel members and firms over fentanyl trafficking