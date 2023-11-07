Two southern Ill. authors to be honored with award at SIU

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two authors will be honored this month with an award from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

According to a release from SIUC, authors Max D. Hutchison and Joseph L. Ashby wrote a book that highlights the beauty of Johnson County, Ill., providing a detailed guide to its natural areas.

These Johnson County natives will be honored November 16 with the 2023 Friends of Morris Library Delta Award at SIUC.

“A Gazetteer of Johnson County, Illinois: An inventory of natural landmarks,” will be recognized at a free presentation and award ceremony from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the library’s John C. Guyon Auditorium.

A reception and book signing will follow in the first-floor rotunda.

The 350-page book was published this year, and has more than 550 photographs and maps featuring natural and historic landmarks, bluffs, caves and waterways, along with “quips and quotes from early settlers” to current residents, according to the release.

Judy Travelstead, Delta Award committee chair, says Hutchinson and Ashby’s book earned the award for “the comprehensiveness of what they have done to record the natural landmarks in the county with such precision and historical background.”

The award makes 120 Delta Awards given annually since 1976 by the Friends of Morris Library to individuals who have contributed significantly to the southern Illinois region, either by their writing, or by other service, according to the release.

