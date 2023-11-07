Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Traffic Alert: Semi crash restricts southbound I-69 in Marshall Co. to one lane

Southbound on Interstate 69 is restricted to one lane due to a semi truck crash in Marshall...
Southbound on Interstate 69 is restricted to one lane due to a semi truck crash in Marshall County, Kentucky.(staff)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Southbound on Interstate 69 is restricted to one lane due to a semi truck crash in Marshall County, Kentucky.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crash is at the 51 mile marker along I-69 in the Interstate 24 Exit 25 Interchange near Calvert City, Ky.

According to the KYTC, the semi ran off the roadway earlier today, landing between the I-24 eastbound ramp and the I-69 southbound lanes. The vehicle is not blocking any lanes, however, southbound traffic on I-69 is restricted to one lane. The load of rolled paper will have to be offloaded to allow the semi to be recovered.

The estimated duration is four hours or around 9 p.m.

Westbound traffic on I-24 making the transition to I-69 southbound should be prepared for slowing and merging traffic near the overpass tunnel, with all traffic moved to the left-hand or passing lane at the crash site, KYTC says.

Eastbound traffic from I-24 taking the ramp to southbound I-69 should also use caution.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews extinguished a large fire at a home in Painton, Missouri on Sunday.
Emergency crews respond to large house fire in Painton, Mo.
The winners of the games that were played on Saturday, November 4 will move on to the...
Illinois High School Football Playoffs Round 2 final scores
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Three people were shot outside of a bar in Dyersburg, Tennessee early Sunday morning, November 5.
Three people shot at Dyersburg bar
Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that...
Woman hit and killed chasing dog onto highway, police say

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the 1700 block of North Illinois Avenue in...
Section of U.S. Hwy. 51 in Carbondale reopened after crash
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, its project team will discuss three...
MoDOT to hold public meeting on Rte. 61 corridor in Jackson
Crews were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving an RV in the area of Gage...
Gage Road, Ashley Drive in McCracken County reopened after RV crash