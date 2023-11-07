Traffic Alert: Semi crash restricts southbound I-69 in Marshall Co. to one lane

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Southbound on Interstate 69 is restricted to one lane due to a semi truck crash in Marshall County, Kentucky.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crash is at the 51 mile marker along I-69 in the Interstate 24 Exit 25 Interchange near Calvert City, Ky.

According to the KYTC, the semi ran off the roadway earlier today, landing between the I-24 eastbound ramp and the I-69 southbound lanes. The vehicle is not blocking any lanes, however, southbound traffic on I-69 is restricted to one lane. The load of rolled paper will have to be offloaded to allow the semi to be recovered.

The estimated duration is four hours or around 9 p.m.

Westbound traffic on I-24 making the transition to I-69 southbound should be prepared for slowing and merging traffic near the overpass tunnel, with all traffic moved to the left-hand or passing lane at the crash site, KYTC says.

Eastbound traffic from I-24 taking the ramp to southbound I-69 should also use caution.

