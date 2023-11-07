Heartland Votes
Several MoDOT workers struck in overnight crash, Highway Patrol reports

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left three MoDOT workers injured overnight on New Halls Ferry Road.

Authorities say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday night on New Halls Ferry Road under the I-270 overpass. According to the Ferguson Police Department, a single vehicle struck three MoDOT workers and then fled the scene. The driver was eventually caught and taken into custody. All three workers were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

MSHP is handling the investigation.

First Alert 4 will provide updates as new information becomes available.

