Rain and cooler temperatures by Thursday

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, those above average temperatures and sunshine made for a great afternoon today. Tonight, temperatures remain mild in the mid to lower 60s. Winds will slowly increase overnight into Wednesday, expect wind gusts 25-30 mph throughout your day tomorrow. Our next front will arrive Wednesday evening shifting to those winds back to the NNE. We are looking to stay mostly dry until Thursday evening with the exception of a few stray showers overnight Wednesday. Looking ahead to the weekend, highs will drop back to the mid 60s with lots of sunshine. It is shaping up to be a great fall like weekend ahead. Evenings will become more chilly dropping the 30s.

