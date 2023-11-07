Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

A processing glitch has held up a ‘small percentage’ of bank deposits since Thursday, overseer says

FILE - Customers use ATMs at a Bank of America branch office in Boston, Oct. 16, 2009. The...
FILE - Customers use ATMs at a Bank of America branch office in Boston, Oct. 16, 2009. The Clearing House Payments Co. said Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, that a technical error on Thursday resulted in some payment information sent to banks with account numbers and customer names masked, preventing them from being processed immediately.(AP Photo/Lisa Poole, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A processing glitch in the network that processes electronic transfers between nearly all U.S. bank accounts led to delays in settling deposits, some of which remain stalled, according to the private company that operates the system.

The Clearing House Payments Co. said Monday that a technical error on Thursday resulted in some payment information sent to banks with account numbers and customer names masked, preventing them from being processed immediately. TCH, as the company is known, is owned by a group of 22 major banks, including Citibank, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and J.P. Morgan Chase.

Many customers have complained about the problem on social media, noting that delayed paycheck deposits have imperiled important automatic payments such as mortgage payments, rent and credit-card bills.

TCH apologized for the error and emphasized that individual banks were not responsible for the situation. It also noted that the issue affected only a “very small percentage” of all transactions.

It said it was working with the banks, their customers and the Federal Reserve to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews extinguished a large fire at a home in Painton, Missouri on Sunday.
Emergency crews respond to large house fire in Painton, Mo.
The winners of the games that were played on Saturday, November 4 will move on to the...
Illinois High School Football Playoffs Round 2 final scores
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Three people were shot outside of a bar in Dyersburg, Tennessee early Sunday morning, November 5.
Three people shot at Dyersburg bar
Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that...
Woman hit and killed chasing dog onto highway, police say

Latest News

A Florida truck driver is facing gun charges after making a stop in southern Illinois on...
Truck driver accused of pointing gun at employee at rest stop
Jakevious Moore, 26, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and receiving stolen...
Police: Child ‘accidentally’ shot himself, adult in car; Sikeston man charged
During Monday’s meeting, Comstock told residents they can expect to begin receiving those bids...
Glen Allen residents learn more details regarding property buy out
Charlie Adelson licks his lips as his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum whispers to him before...
Florida dentist convicted of murder in 2014 slaying of former brother-in-law, a professor
Southbound on Interstate 69 is restricted to one lane due to a semi truck crash in Marshall...
Traffic Alert: Semi crash restricts southbound I-69 in Marshall Co. to one lane