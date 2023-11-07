Missouri deer hunters prepare for firearm season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri deer hunters are preparing for firearm season, which starts on Saturday.

Southeast Missouri Regional Conservation agent Rachel Webster says hunters should be aware of each county’s deer hunting regulations before starting the hunt.

For example, Cape Girardeau County has a limit of four firearm antlerless deer permits per hunter.

Webster says you should avoid going on to private property without permission when hunting.

“That is, some ways that we’ve had some issues--safety issues come up is when people trespass,” Webster said. “So, just make sure that you are hunting on the land that you are supposed to be on and that you wear your hunter orange and that you practice firearm safety.”

Hunters must have their permits on hand when out in the field.

You can buy those permits online at mdc.mo.gov.

