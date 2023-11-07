Jackson, Mo. woman seriously injured after crash near Fruitland

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman from Jackson, Missouri was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. on November 7, just 3 miles east of Fruitland, Mo.

According to the Mo. State Highway Patrol crash report, 43-year-old Dorothy Kimbel was driving a 1998 Ford Mustang northbound on County Road 525, when her vehicle ran off the roadway, striking a fence and a tree.

Kimbel’s vehicle was totaled, and she was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. for treatment of serious injuries.

According to the report, Kimbel was not wearing a seat belt.

