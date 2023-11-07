Heartland Votes
Heartland advocates for domestic violence survivors discuss Supreme Court hearings on 1994 law

SCOTUS weighs in on gun rights, domestic abuse protections.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
(KFVS) - Advocates for victims of domestic violence are making their presence known outside the Supreme Court.

Should people accused of domestic abuse be allowed to have a firearm? That’s the question the justices will have to answer in a case that pits the Second Amendment against a nearly-30-year-old law aimed at protecting victims of domestic violence.

“We came here to stand united to speak with one voice because we know that lives are on the line,” said Angela Farrell-Zabala, executive director of Moms Demand Action.

Protestors gathered outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 7 as the justices heard arguments in the case that could restore gun rights to alleged domestic abusers.

“Our justices will tell us if they’re actually listening to victims and are truly committed to justice or not,” Pastor Raymond Chang, president of Asian American Christian Collaborative, said.

“As a domestic violence agency who serves victims of domestic violence, we’re very concerned about what the Supreme Court is looking at right now,” added Jessica Hill, the executive director for the Safe House of Southeast Missouri.

She said her organization is paying close attention to this case.

“And so for us we’re thinking of our clients and their safety and knowing that the presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases fatality enormously,” Hill continued.

The case centers around a legal challenge to a federal law that’s been in place since 1994. It bans people under domestic violence restraining orders from having guns.

“And we feel like it’s in place for a reason because people who have shown a pattern of abusive behavior tend to escalate that with gun violence and so that’s something that we’re very concerned about,” she said.

If the federal law is struck down, Hill worried how the ruling could impact state gun laws.

“In Missouri, because we have the Second Amendment Preservation Act, our state gun laws are already in jeopardy to a certain extent and so this would be another step backwards as far as keeping our clients safe,” Hill said.

Based on arguments heard in court on Tuesday, Hill believes the justices could be leaning towards upholding the law. However, we won’t know the final verdict until the Supreme Court releases a ruling next year.

Hill said the Safe House of Southeast Missouri serves nearly 600 abuse victims every year.

She said anyone considering leaving an abusive situation should call the shelters hotline first.

“So that we can work through the steps of that with them and ensure the safety of themselves and perhaps their children, pets, even their belonging are something we want to be sure stay safe,” Hill added.

The number to that hotline is 1-800-341-1830. It’s available 24 hours a day.

You can also visit the Safe House of Southeast Missouri online at www.semosafehouse.org. Their textline is 573-340-1060.

You can also reach out to Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence online at www.mocadsv.org, Illinois Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence at www.ilcadv.org or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

