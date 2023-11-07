Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

A couple more warm, dry days.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:05 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A couple more warm, dry days for us before the pattern turns cooler. In the short term, unusually mild conditions will continue today and Wednesday. Highs today will again be about 75 to 80, and winds look to actually be a bit lighter. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week (and perhaps for the rest of the season) with near-record highs near 80. It will be rather windy, however, with southwest winds gusting to over 30mph at times.

A cold front will ease through Wednesday night and then hang out in the area for about 24 hours. A few rain showers are possible with the front Wednesday night, but the best chance of rain looks to be Thursday night…although southeastern counties (especially Bootheel, TN and KY) may be favored. Otherwise it will be a bit cooler behind the front (closer to average) from Thursday through the weekend. However, it will still be a pleasant fall weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s, with mainly clear and dry conditions.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Jakevious Moore, 26, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and receiving stolen...
Police: Child ‘accidentally’ shot himself, adult in car; Sikeston man charged
A Florida truck driver is facing gun charges after making a stop in southern Illinois on...
Truck driver accused of pointing gun at employee at rest stop
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The area where Midkiff was hit by a car and later died late Friday night.
Kennett Police looking into the cause of a pedestrian hit by a car

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mild few days
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 11/6
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 11/6
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 11/6
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 11/6