First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

A couple more warm, dry days for us before the pattern turns cooler. In the short term, unusually mild conditions will continue today and Wednesday. Highs today will again be about 75 to 80, and winds look to actually be a bit lighter. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week (and perhaps for the rest of the season) with near-record highs near 80. It will be rather windy, however, with southwest winds gusting to over 30mph at times.

A cold front will ease through Wednesday night and then hang out in the area for about 24 hours. A few rain showers are possible with the front Wednesday night, but the best chance of rain looks to be Thursday night…although southeastern counties (especially Bootheel, TN and KY) may be favored. Otherwise it will be a bit cooler behind the front (closer to average) from Thursday through the weekend. However, it will still be a pleasant fall weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s, with mainly clear and dry conditions.

