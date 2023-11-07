Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Feeling more like late summer

A beautiful sunset in Parma, Mo.
A beautiful sunset in Parma, Mo.(Source: cNews/Phyllis Biggs)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:30 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Late summer-like conditions are sticking around for a couple of more days.

Afternoon highs today will again be about 75 to 80 degrees, with lighter winds.

Wednesday is looking like it will be the warmest day of the week with near-record highs around 80 degrees.

It will also be very wind with gusts over 30 mph at times.

A could front will ease through Wednesday night and hang out in the Heartland for about 24 hours.

A few rain showers are possible with the front Wednesday night, but the best chance of rain looks to be Thursday night, especially in the Bootheel, Tennessee and western Kentucky.

It will be a bit cooler, with closer to average temperatures, behind the front on Thursday and through the weekend.

Temps will still be very pleasant for fall, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s.

Conditions will also be mainly clear and dry.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Jakevious Moore, 26, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and receiving stolen...
Police: Child ‘accidentally’ shot himself, adult in car; Sikeston man charged
A Florida truck driver is facing gun charges after making a stop in southern Illinois on...
Truck driver accused of pointing gun at employee at rest stop
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The area where Midkiff was hit by a car and later died late Friday night.
Kennett Police looking into the cause of a pedestrian hit by a car

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
Beautiful fall day at Hubble Creek at Jackson City Park.
First Alert: Warm, breezy conditions continue
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mild few days
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook