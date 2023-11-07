First Alert: Feeling more like late summer

(KFVS) - Late summer-like conditions are sticking around for a couple of more days.

Afternoon highs today will again be about 75 to 80 degrees, with lighter winds.

Wednesday is looking like it will be the warmest day of the week with near-record highs around 80 degrees.

It will also be very wind with gusts over 30 mph at times.

A could front will ease through Wednesday night and hang out in the Heartland for about 24 hours.

A few rain showers are possible with the front Wednesday night, but the best chance of rain looks to be Thursday night, especially in the Bootheel, Tennessee and western Kentucky.

It will be a bit cooler, with closer to average temperatures, behind the front on Thursday and through the weekend.

Temps will still be very pleasant for fall, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s.

Conditions will also be mainly clear and dry.

