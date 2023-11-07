Election day in Kentucky and Missouri

(KFVS) - Tuesday is election day in the Heartland, but not for everyone.

Key races will be in Kentucky and Missouri.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. in Kentucky and at 7 p.m. in Missouri.

There is no election in Illinois on Tuesday. The next election in Illinois is the General Primary on March 19, 2024.

Kentucky General Election

Voters in Kentucky will be casting ballots on state leaders.

Incumbent Democratic Governor Andy Beshear is facing Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the gubernatorial race.

The race for governor is heavily watched nationally.

According to our sister station in Louisville, the race for Kentucky Governor has a history of predicting which party takes the White House.

Other races in Kentucky include attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and agriculture commissioner.

Missouri Special Election

In southeast Missouri, there are a couple of special questions on the ballot.

Scott County is asking voters about a half-cent sales tax to help with expenses.

In Sikeston, there’s a question on the ballot about alcohol sales in the city.

