Truck driver accused of pointing gun at employee at rest stop

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A Florida truck driver is facing gun charges after making a stop in southern Illinois on Wednesday, November 1.

According to Metropolis Police, officers were called to the rest area off of Interstate 24 to investigate a report that a truck driver pointed a gun at an employee at the rest stop.

The victim told officers a truck driver pulled out a gun and pointed at them after he asked the driver to move his illegally parked semi.

After the encounter, the truck driver reportedly drove his rig away.

The truck was spotted on I-24 at the 13 mile marker in McCracken County and stopped by police there.

Officers searched the rig and said they found a handgun.

The driver of the truck, 31-year-old Martavis D. Duroseau, of Miami, Fla., was arrested.

Duroseau was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault.

He was released on a notice to appear in court.

