Surprise! Garth Brooks to visit Bass Pro in Springfield Monday morning

FILE - This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music...
FILE - This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. Brooks is holding a concert in Nashville,Tenn., that will be played at 300 drive-in theaters across the country. Tickets will cost $100 per passenger car or truck. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks is coming to Springfield on Monday to hang out with his friends in low places.

The legendary country singer will be at Bass Pro Shops at the corner of Campbell Avenue and Sunshine Street at 9 a.m., promoting a limited edition CD box set of his music catalog.

Bass Pro officials say this will be a brief appearance.

Brooks was last in the Ozarks for his concert in 2022 at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. It’s estimated thousands never made it inside or missed a lot of the concert because of traffic problems around Thunder Ridge Nature Arena.

In October 2022, Bass Pro did issue hundreds of refunds for the concert.

