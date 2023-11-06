Police: Child ‘accidentally’ shot himself, adult in car; Sikeston man charged

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston man faces charges in connection with an accidental shooting that critically injured two people, including a 4-year-old boy, on Friday, November 3 in Cape Girardeau.

Jakevious Moore, 26, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and receiving stolen property.

According to Cape Girardeau police, officers responded to an area hospital around 3:45 p.m. on Friday for a report of a juvenile male and an adult male with gunshot wounds.

Officers learned both victims were being treated for critical injuries. They found the driver of the vehicle that dropped the victims off and identified him as Jakevious Moore.

According to court documents, Moore was driving a car in Cape Girardeau on Friday when the child accidentally shot himself in the face with a gun he found in the pouch behind the front passenger seat.

Investigators say the bullet went through the front passenger seat and struck the adult sitting there in the side.

Moore told police the adult victim grabbed the gun, threw it out the window and told Moore to drive to the hospital, according to court documents.

The handgun believed to be used in the shooting was found in the middle of the road, and police say the firearm was reported stolen from Paducah.

Moore is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond and is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Monday afternoon, Nov. 6.

