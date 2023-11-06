Heartland Votes
‘Not MNPD crime scene images’: Police speak on leaked photos of Covenant shooter’s alleged writings

Police said they are communicating with the Metro Department of Law as an investigation into the photos began Monday morning.
An entrance to The Covenant School is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The...
An entrance to The Covenant School is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The school is the site where a deadly shooting in March took the lives of three 9-year-olds and three adults.(George Walker IV | AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hours after three images began circulating on social media of The Covenant School shooter’s alleged writings, the Metro Nashville Police Department says they did not come from any official crime scene.

Steven Crowder, host of “Lowder with Crowder,” released three photos of writings in notebooks, claiming they are images of the shooter’s writings. Police say those photos are not MNPD crime scene images.

“The MNPD is in communication with the Metropolitan Department of Law as an investigation, begun this morning, continues into the dissemination of three photographs of writings during an online discussion about Covenant School,” MNPD wrote in a release. “The photographs are not MNPD crime scene images.”

Police said they are communicating with the Metro Department of Law as an investigation into the photos began Monday morning.

“The police department has been in contact with a representative of Covenant families,” MNPD said. “Police department counselors are available to assist them in coping with the emotional trauma caused by the dissemination.”

