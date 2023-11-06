Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Newman Catholic Student Center to host 55th annual Thanksgiving Day meal

The 55th annual Thanksgiving Day meal will be held at the Newman Catholic Student Center on...
The 55th annual Thanksgiving Day meal will be held at the Newman Catholic Student Center on Thursday, November 23.(Raycom images)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 55th annual Thanksgiving Day meal will be held at the Newman Catholic Student Center on Thursday, November 23.

A spokesperson for the Southern Illinois University of Carbondale Newman Center says hundreds of area residents are expected to attend.

The event will be held from noon until 2 p.m. at the SIUC Newman Center, located at 715 S. Washington Street, between the SIU Rec Center and the train tracks.

A hot meal of turkey, traditional holiday side dishes and desserts will be served.

For those who are unable to attend in person, meals will be available for delivery. Delivery requests will be taken until Monday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m.

This event is free to the public. No reservations are required.

To volunteer, make a donation or have a meal delivered, please call (618) 529-3311.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews extinguished a large fire at a home in Painton, Missouri on Sunday.
Emergency crews respond to large house fire in Painton, Mo.
The winners of the games that were played on Saturday, November 4 will move on to the...
Illinois High School Football Playoffs Round 2 final scores
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Three people were shot outside of a bar in Dyersburg, Tennessee early Sunday morning, November 5.
Three people shot at Dyersburg bar
Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that...
Woman hit and killed chasing dog onto highway, police say

Latest News

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will commemorate Veterans Day with its annual vigil at...
Veterans Day flagpole vigil, wreath-laying ceremony at SIUC
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Cape Girardeau Roller Derby preparing for last competition of the season
Cape Girardeau Roller Derby preparing for last competition of the season