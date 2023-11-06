Newman Catholic Student Center to host 55th annual Thanksgiving Day meal

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 55th annual Thanksgiving Day meal will be held at the Newman Catholic Student Center on Thursday, November 23.

A spokesperson for the Southern Illinois University of Carbondale Newman Center says hundreds of area residents are expected to attend.

The event will be held from noon until 2 p.m. at the SIUC Newman Center, located at 715 S. Washington Street, between the SIU Rec Center and the train tracks.

A hot meal of turkey, traditional holiday side dishes and desserts will be served.

For those who are unable to attend in person, meals will be available for delivery. Delivery requests will be taken until Monday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m.

This event is free to the public. No reservations are required.

To volunteer, make a donation or have a meal delivered, please call (618) 529-3311.

