Missouri conservation officials provide hunting tree stand safety in preparation for firearm season

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firearms deer season starts this weekend, and hunters across Missouri are making their final preparations.

If you’ll be hunting from a tree stand this year, conservation experts want to make sure you have a plan to stay safe.

One guideline: don’t load your gun until you’re sitting in your stand. Even if the safety is engaged, it’s best not to leave anything to chance; your gun could fall or smack against a branch.

It’s also a good idea to inspect your tree stand to make sure everything is in good working order. Don’t forget to strap yourself in once you’re up in the tree.

“If you’re hunting from a tree stand, always wear a harness or a safety belt. A harness is probably better because it controls more of your body. The average height of a tree stand is probably fifteen to twenty feet; that doesn’t sound like a lot, but if you fall, that can cause a lot of damage,” said Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Firearms season runs through November 21.

